Boys’ basketball player of the year: Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt

Brayden Burries is all smiles after his 44-point performance for Eastvale Roosevelt in the Open Division state final.

There’s no doubt who was the best high school basketball player in California this season.

From start to finish, Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt rose to almost every occasion, helping his team win Southern Section and state championships at the highest level.

Whether scoring, rebounding or setting up teammates with timely assists, Burries delivered repeatedly during a 35-2 season. His physicality left opponents with few choices on how to proceed.

“He just gets to the free-throw line and puts so much pressure on the defense and is such a physical presence and knows how to impact the game,” Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo said.

For a season of excellence against top opponents and delivering in big game after big game, Burries is The Times’ boys’ basketball player of the year.

At 6 feet 5, his size and aggressiveness played into his ability to take control of games just when Roosevelt needed him most. He was too strong for guards and two agile for forwards and centers.

His final game for Roosevelt at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in the Open Division state final against San Francisco Archbishop Riordan produced a performance for the ages — he scored 44 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

One of the best 16 minutes of high school basketball I’ve ever seen by an individual. 27 points by Brayden Burries. 10 of 13 shots. 44-33 Roosevelt over Riordan. pic.twitter.com/vi3htlEF4Q — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2025

His coach, Stephen Singleton, said it wouldn’t be the last time Burries played at Sacramento’s NBA arena and insisted no other Roosevelt player would wear No. 5 on their jersey because his number would be retired.

“Best player in Roosevelt history,” he said.

Burries averaged 30 points per game and had so much fun playing with his friends that he said after his performance against Riordan, “I wish there was another game.”

Stephen Singleton coached Tyson Chandler and now Brayden Burries. pic.twitter.com/46PEJubCcl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 2, 2025

Burries will play in the McDonald’s All-American Game on April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He remains uncommitted on his college choice.

Singleton, who coached former NBA center Tyson Chandler at Compton Dominguez, has no doubt that Burries is on a similar path to basketball success with his drive to excel.