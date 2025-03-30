Prep talk: Ryan Zurn is preparing for his play-by-play days
In this new world of schools live streaming sporting contests and allowing students to pursue their dreams of becoming the next Vin Scully, Ryan Zurn is very much on the path of doing just that.
The son of La Mirada baseball coach Jimmy Zurn has been the school’s public address announcer since he was 9 years old.
In the fall, he’ll be a freshman at La Mirada, and he doesn’t want to play baseball. He wants to be a play-by-play announcer, and his father is investigating how his school can start streaming games and allow Ryan to practice his craft.
It’s inspiring when teenagers know exactly what they want to do entering high school and begin the process of fulfilling their goal. Ryan Zurn intends to do just that. …
At the Texas Relays, sophomore Benjamin Harris of Servite won the 100 meters in a wind-aided 10.35 seconds.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
