Prep talk: Casady twins are making a name for themselves in pickleball

Brothers Ford (left) and Boone Casady attend Crossroads and are top pickleball players.

Twins Boone and Ford Casady are finding lots of time at Crossroads to play baseball and soccer for their school teams, then focus on their outside school sports love — pickleball.

Ford is a two-time Junior PPA Finals Champion (boys singles 16U and boys doubles 16U) and Boone was the 2024 Junior PPA Finals Champion (Boys doubles 16U).

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. The only question is when high schools will start having teams.

The Casady twins are the sons of four-time Emmy Award winning producer Guymon Casady (executive producer for “Game of Thrones”.)

So they know all about dragons and pickleball...

The McDonald’s All-American games for boys and girls basketball will be played on Tuesday in New York. The girls game will be televised at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 followed by the boys game at 6 p.m. on ESPN...

Excitement is building for the Arcadia Invitational on April 12.

