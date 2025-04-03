Prep talk: Former players Joe Wyatt, Will Burr, Andre Chevalier are coaches of the year

The trio of Joe Wyatt, Will Burr and Andre Chevalier used to be standout high school basketball players in the San Fernando Valley. Now they’re coaches of the year for their respective teams.

Wyatt, who starred at Granada Hills Kennedy and was good friends with Burr, led Sun Valley Poly to the City Section Division I championship. Burr, who played at Bishop Alemany, guided Oak Park’s girls to its third straight Southern Section championship, this time in Division 2AA.

Chevalier, who was a standout point guard at Cleveland and Cal State Northridge, guided Sierra Canyon to the state Division I championship and was selected coach of the year by CalHiSports.com.

Advertisement

They are an example of former players returning to the community to pass along their basketball knowledge to a new generation of players. …

Freshman softball pitcher Finley Suppan has been coming on strong for Chaminade. She’s 7-3 with a 2.29 ERA.

The Suppans. Finley, Jeff and Brody. pic.twitter.com/MMOXKnuKUA — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 2, 2025

Her father, Jeff, was a star pitcher at Crespi and in the major leagues. …

Hunter Greene was electric for the @Reds, notching his 500th career strikeout and touching 100+ mph over 30 times 🔥 https://t.co/a3sBbBKoiq pic.twitter.com/OcNPRs2A4n — MLB Now (@MLBNow) April 2, 2025

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.