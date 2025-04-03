Prep talk: Former players Joe Wyatt, Will Burr, Andre Chevalier are coaches of the year
- Share via
-
The trio of Joe Wyatt, Will Burr and Andre Chevalier used to be standout high school basketball players in the San Fernando Valley. Now they’re coaches of the year for their respective teams.
Wyatt, who starred at Granada Hills Kennedy and was good friends with Burr, led Sun Valley Poly to the City Section Division I championship. Burr, who played at Bishop Alemany, guided Oak Park’s girls to its third straight Southern Section championship, this time in Division 2AA.
Chevalier, who was a standout point guard at Cleveland and Cal State Northridge, guided Sierra Canyon to the state Division I championship and was selected coach of the year by CalHiSports.com.
They are an example of former players returning to the community to pass along their basketball knowledge to a new generation of players. …
Freshman softball pitcher Finley Suppan has been coming on strong for Chaminade. She’s 7-3 with a 2.29 ERA.
Her father, Jeff, was a star pitcher at Crespi and in the major leagues. …
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.