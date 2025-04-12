Prep talk: Discount program will allow golfers ages 6 to 18 to play on courses for $5
- Share via
-
At a time when playing golf can be expensive and out of reach for some, Bank of America has launched “Golf With Us,” a national program that will allow youths 6 to 18 to play for as little as $5 on courses around the country.
It’s a partnership with Youth on Course.
Individuals have until May 24 to register and participate in the discounts. Here’s the link.
Dozens of courses in Southern California are participating. Here’s the link to find a course in Southern California. …
The Arcadia Invitational track and field meet will be held Saturday at Arcadia High. Field events begin at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 5. …
Mia Gomez of Agoura has hit 14 home runs in softball this season. …
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.