Prep talk: Discount program will allow golfers ages 6 to 18 to play on courses for $5

Jaden Soong, a freshman at St. Francis, is one of the promising high school players in the Southland.

At a time when playing golf can be expensive and out of reach for some, Bank of America has launched “Golf With Us,” a national program that will allow youths 6 to 18 to play for as little as $5 on courses around the country.

It’s a partnership with Youth on Course.

Individuals have until May 24 to register and participate in the discounts. Here’s the link.

Dozens of courses in Southern California are participating. Here’s the link to find a course in Southern California. …

Advertisement

The Arcadia Invitational track and field meet will be held Saturday at Arcadia High. Field events begin at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 5. …

Mia Gomez of Agoura has hit 14 home runs in softball this season. …

Second baseman Nate Lopez of Crespi has 25 hits and is batting .490. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 10, 2025

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com