High school tennis: Southern Section boys’ playoff results
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
At University Redlands
OPEN DIVISION
University 10, Harvard-Westlake 8
DIVISION 1
Woodbridge 10, Marina 8
DIVISION 2
Flintridge Prep 10, Long Beach Wilson 8
DIVISION 3
Cate 11, San Marcos 7
At The Claremont Club
DIVISION 4
Millikan 10, Villa Park 8
DIVISION 5
Capistrano Valley 11, Fullerton 7
DIVISION 6
Kennedy 9, Bolsa Grande 9 (Kennedy wins on games 70-61)
DIVISION 7
Katella 10, Gahr 8
