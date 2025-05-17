Advertisement
High school tennis: Southern Section boys’ playoff results

Tennis racket and tennis ball on the red clay court
(Enes Evren/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

At University Redlands

OPEN DIVISION

University 10, Harvard-Westlake 8

DIVISION 1

Woodbridge 10, Marina 8

DIVISION 2

Flintridge Prep 10, Long Beach Wilson 8

DIVISION 3

Cate 11, San Marcos 7

At The Claremont Club

DIVISION 4

Millikan 10, Villa Park 8

DIVISION 5

Capistrano Valley 11, Fullerton 7

DIVISION 6

Kennedy 9, Bolsa Grande 9 (Kennedy wins on games 70-61)

DIVISION 7

Katella 10, Gahr 8

