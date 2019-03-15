High school baseball: Thursday's scores

Adelanto 9, Academy for Academic Excellence 4
Animo Leadership 18, Summit View West 0
Arlington 6, Paloma Valley 5
Big Bear 11, Silver Valley 3
Buckley 13, Milken 3
Campbell Hall 15, Brentwood 5
Carter 3, Redlands East Valley 0
Cathedral City 15, Desert Hot Springs 0
Coachella Valley 10, Twentynine Palms 0
Corona 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Corona Santiago 6, Corona Centennial 1
de Toledo 15, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 4
Desert Chapel 15, Public Safety Academy 5
Elsinore 8, Orange Vista 4
Faith Baptist 9, Santa Clarita Christian 0
Gladstone 9, Duarte 7
Hesperia Christian 26, CSDR 14
Indio 4, Desert Mirage 2
Joshua Springs 15, Palm Valley 5
Kaiser 2, Colton 0
La Canada 4, Temple City 1
Marquez 18, Huntington Park 2
Millikan 16, Long Beach Cabrillo 1
Norco 4, King 3
Oak Hills 6, Apple Valley 2
Ontario Christian 4, Aquinas 0
Palisades 4, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0
Placentia Valencia 3, La Palma Kennedy 0
Pomona 5, Edgewood 4
Riverside Poly 8, Heritage 3
Sultana 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8
Tustin 8, Crean Lutheran 1
United Christian 11, Anza Hamilton 0
Victor Valley 4, Granite Hills 0
Webb 13, Avalon 2
West Valley 11, Academy of Careers and Exploration 0
Western Christian 3, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 2
Whitney 11, Tarbut V'Torah 1
Yucca Valley 12, Banning 2