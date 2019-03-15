Advertisement

High school baseball: Thursday's scores

Mar 15, 2019 | 10:10 AM

Adelanto 9, Academy for Academic Excellence 4

Animo Leadership 18, Summit View West 0

Advertisement

Arlington 6, Paloma Valley 5

Big Bear 11, Silver Valley 3

Advertisement

Buckley 13, Milken 3

Campbell Hall 15, Brentwood 5

Carter 3, Redlands East Valley 0

Cathedral City 15, Desert Hot Springs 0

Advertisement

Coachella Valley 10, Twentynine Palms 0

Corona 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Corona Santiago 6, Corona Centennial 1

de Toledo 15, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 4

Desert Chapel 15, Public Safety Academy 5

Elsinore 8, Orange Vista 4

Faith Baptist 9, Santa Clarita Christian 0

Gladstone 9, Duarte 7

Advertisement

Hesperia Christian 26, CSDR 14

Indio 4, Desert Mirage 2

Joshua Springs 15, Palm Valley 5

Kaiser 2, Colton 0

La Canada 4, Temple City 1

Marquez 18, Huntington Park 2

Millikan 16, Long Beach Cabrillo 1

Norco 4, King 3

Oak Hills 6, Apple Valley 2

Ontario Christian 4, Aquinas 0

Palisades 4, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0

Placentia Valencia 3, La Palma Kennedy 0

Pomona 5, Edgewood 4

Riverside Poly 8, Heritage 3

Sultana 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8

Tustin 8, Crean Lutheran 1

United Christian 11, Anza Hamilton 0

Victor Valley 4, Granite Hills 0

Webb 13, Avalon 2

West Valley 11, Academy of Careers and Exploration 0

Western Christian 3, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 2

Whitney 11, Tarbut V'Torah 1

Yucca Valley 12, Banning 2

Advertisement
Advertisement