The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 4.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. CORONA (4-0); Three-game series vs. Norco this week; 1
2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (2-0); Grindlinger brothers are delivering; 2
3. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0); Play at Villa Park on Wednesday; 3
4. LA MIRADA (7-1); Two-game sweep of Warren; 4
5. CRESPI (7-0); Jackson Eisenhauer, Tyler Walton come through on the mound; 5
6. JSERRA (3-1); Play at Cypress on Wednesday; 6
7. MATER DEI (6-0); Preparing for next week’s Boras Classic; 7
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); Face Las Vegas Centennial on Monday; 8
9. PALOMA VALLEY (7-0); Big games vs. Arlington this week; 9
10. VISTA MURRIETA (6-0-1); Showdown coming with Yucaipa; 10
11. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-4); 12 strikeouts for sophomore Justin Kirchner; 14
12. FOOTHILL (7-2); 10-inning loss to Cypress; 13
13. SIERRA CANYON (5-3); Split with Loyola; 11
14. VILLA PARK (6-2); Jake Nobles throws another shutout; 15
15. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0-2); Three-game series with Edison; 16
16. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0); Three-game series with Corona Santiago; 17
17. EL DORADO (7-2); Picked up 3-2 win over Cypress; 18
18. SERVITE (5-1); Talan Larson had no-hitter for five innings vs. Dana Hills; 21
19. NORCO (3-3); Young team gets tested by Corona this week; 12
20. ARCADIA (9-0); Tyler Brereton, Leo Peniche both have 14 hits; 20
21. EL SEGUNDO (8-0-1); Kyle Whalen is batting .542; 25
22. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-3); Chad Rolison leading team in hitting; 19
23. WEST RANCH (5-3); Two-game series vs. Castaic; 23
24. TRABUCO HILLS (7-0-1); Daniel Van De Kreeke has 13 hits; NR
25. CHAMINADE (5-3); Split series with St. Francis; 22
