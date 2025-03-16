The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

More to Read

20. ARCADIA (9-0); Tyler Brereton, Leo Peniche both have 14 hits; 20

19. NORCO (3-3); Young team gets tested by Corona this week; 12

18. SERVITE (5-1); Talan Larson had no-hitter for five innings vs. Dana Hills; 21

17. EL DORADO (7-2); Picked up 3-2 win over Cypress; 18

9. PALOMA VALLEY (7-0); Big games vs. Arlington this week; 9

7. MATER DEI (6-0); Preparing for next week’s Boras Classic; 7

6. JSERRA (3-1); Play at Cypress on Wednesday; 6

5. CRESPI (7-0); Jackson Eisenhauer, Tyler Walton come through on the mound; 5

3. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0); Play at Villa Park on Wednesday; 3

1. CORONA (4-0); Three-game series vs. Norco this week; 1

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 4.

