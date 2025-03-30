The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

More to Read

25. CYPRESS (8-7); Will play in National Classic; 13

24. SUMMIT (11-3); On an eight-game winning streak; NR

20. ARCADIA (13-2); Two losses to Orange Lutheran; 20

19. SERVITE (9-3); Three-game series this week vs. JSerra; 19

18. LOS ALAMITOS (11-2-2); Three-game series this week vs. Newport Harbor; 16

17. SIERRA CANYON (8-6); Three-game series this week vs. Crespi; 15

16. CORONA CENTENNIAL (10-1); Three-game series this week with Norco; 17

14. EL DORADO (12-3); Logan Steenburgen is 3-0 with 0.58 ERA 12

11. SANTA MARGARITA (8-4); Three-game series this week with Mater Dei; 8

9. YUCAIPA (11-2); Evan Heaton leads the way with a .457 average; 18

4. HUNTINGTON BEACH (9-1); Three-game series this week with Corona del Mar; 2

3. LA MIRADA (10-2); Only losses are to Corona; 4

2. CRESPI (12-0); In 30 innings, Jackson Eisenhauer’s ERA is 0.00; 3

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 6.

Brandon Thomas has been a standout pitcher for Mater Dei.

