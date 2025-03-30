Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Brandon Thomas has been a standout pitcher for Mater Dei.
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 6.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (11-0); Panthers have outscored opponents 68-4; 1

2. CRESPI (12-0); In 30 innings, Jackson Eisenhauer’s ERA is 0.00; 3

3. LA MIRADA (10-2); Only losses are to Corona; 4

4. HUNTINGTON BEACH (9-1); Three-game series this week with Corona del Mar; 2

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (11-1); Opens Trinity League play vs. St. John Bosco; 6

6. VILLA PARK (10-4); Junior Gunner Santillo has 15 hits; 7

7. MATER DEI (10-2); Brandon Thomas keeps throwing shutouts; 5

8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (9-5); James Tronstein is hitting .385; 10

9. YUCAIPA (11-2); Evan Heaton leads the way with a .457 average; 18

10. AQUINAS (8-1); Boras Classic South consolation champions; 24

11. SANTA MARGARITA (8-4); Three-game series this week with Mater Dei; 8

12. VISTA MURRIETA (8-4-1); Faces Temecula Valley this week; 9

13. FOOTHILL (12-4); 3-1 record in tough Crestview League; 11

14. EL DORADO (12-3); Logan Steenburgen is 3-0 with 0.58 ERA 12

15. JSERRA (5-5); Lions unveil top sophomore pitcher in Aidan Kent; 14

16. CORONA CENTENNIAL (10-1); Three-game series this week with Norco; 17

17. SIERRA CANYON (8-6); Three-game series this week vs. Crespi; 15

18. LOS ALAMITOS (11-2-2); Three-game series this week vs. Newport Harbor; 16

19. SERVITE (9-3); Three-game series this week vs. JSerra; 19

20. ARCADIA (13-2); Two losses to Orange Lutheran; 20

21. ROYAL (12-2); Zach Nagy has 20 hits; 21

22. MIRA COSTA (13-2); Garret Jacobs is a pitching star; NR

23. BISHOP AMAT (12-2); 6-0 record in Del Rey League; NR

24. SUMMIT (11-3); On an eight-game winning streak; NR

25. CYPRESS (8-7); Will play in National Classic; 13

