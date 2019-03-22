Advertisement

High school baseball: Thursday's scores

Mar 22, 2019 | 9:35 AM

Arroyo 5, Mountain View 0

Bloomington Christian 15, Joshua Springs 5

Buckley 10, de Toledo 0

Burbank Burroughs 2, Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert 1

Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Sage Hill 1

Cathedral City 4, Coachella Valley 3

Covina 7, Rowland 2

Culver City 2, Lawndale 1

Desert Hot Springs 12, Twentynine Palms 6

Garey 6, Bassett 2

Granite Hills 18, Hesperia Christian 0

La Habra 3, Fullerton 1

Locke 1, Gardena 0

Oak Hills 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 5

Orange Lutheran 4, St. John Bosco 0

Palisades 12, Los Angeles University 2

Paraclete 6, Campbell Hall 3

Pomona 8, Ganesha 4

Quartz Hill 13, Fayetteville (Ark.) 1

San Pedro 10, Salesian 0

Santee 14, Los Angeles Kennedy 4

Serrano 2, Sultana 1

Sierra Vista 2, Duarte 0

Temescal Canyon 2, Heritage 0

United Christian 21, CSDR 6

Westchester 12, Los Angeles Hamilton 11

Wilmington Banning 3, Garfield 2

Yucaipa 7, Citrus Valley 2

