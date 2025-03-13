Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Thursday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Birmingham 9, El Camino Real 0
Southern Section
Granite Hills 2, Coachella Valley 1
Hillcrest 8, Canyon Springs 2
Indio 15, Cathedral City 0
La Mirada 23, Warren 4
Mark Keppel 19, El Monte 4
Sultana 8, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6
Village Christian 14, Milken 3
Intersectional
Thousand Oaks 6, Skyline (ID) 2
SOFTBALL
City Section
Hollywood 14, Bernstein 13
Lincoln 18, Contreras 0
Southern Section
Agoura 11, Rio Mesa 2
Aliso Niguel 3, JSerra 2
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 24, Gardena Serra 3
Culver City 21, Lawndale 5
Gahr 11, Downey 1
Grace 15, Calabasas 4
La Mirada 4, Fullerton 0
Mayfield 4, Bishop’s 4
Newport Harbor 4, Northwood 3
Oaks Christian 8, Oak Park 0
Santa Clara 5, Bishop Diego 1
Saugus 12, Canyon Country 0
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 24, St. Mary’s Academy 0
Sultana 4, Norwalk 2
Intersectional
Carson 10, Piedra Vista (NM) 2
Flintridge Sacred Heart 5, Tri-City Christian 5
Riverside North 10, Lake Havasu 1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Birmingham 0
South Gate 4, Hawthorne 3
