High School Sports

Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Los Angeles Times staff

Thursday’s Results

BASEBALL

City Section

Birmingham 9, El Camino Real 0

Southern Section

Granite Hills 2, Coachella Valley 1

Hillcrest 8, Canyon Springs 2

Indio 15, Cathedral City 0

La Mirada 23, Warren 4

Mark Keppel 19, El Monte 4

Sultana 8, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6

Village Christian 14, Milken 3

Intersectional

Thousand Oaks 6, Skyline (ID) 2

SOFTBALL

City Section

Hollywood 14, Bernstein 13

Lincoln 18, Contreras 0

Southern Section

Agoura 11, Rio Mesa 2

Aliso Niguel 3, JSerra 2

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 24, Gardena Serra 3

Culver City 21, Lawndale 5

Gahr 11, Downey 1

Grace 15, Calabasas 4

La Mirada 4, Fullerton 0

Mayfield 4, Bishop’s 4

Newport Harbor 4, Northwood 3

Oaks Christian 8, Oak Park 0

Santa Clara 5, Bishop Diego 1

Saugus 12, Canyon Country 0

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 24, St. Mary’s Academy 0

Sultana 4, Norwalk 2

Intersectional

Carson 10, Piedra Vista (NM) 2

Flintridge Sacred Heart 5, Tri-City Christian 5

Riverside North 10, Lake Havasu 1

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Birmingham 0

South Gate 4, Hawthorne 3

