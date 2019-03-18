Cassius Stanley is selected Open Division basketball player of the year

Cassius Stanley, turning in the best performance of his four-year varsity career, has been selected the player of the year in the Southern Section Open Division to top the All-CIF basketball teams released on Monday. Sierra Canyon’s Andre Chevalier was named coach of the year.
Stanley averaged nearly 18 points a game in leading Sierra Canyon to the Southern Section Open Division and state Open Division championships.
Also making the Open Division team were Scotty Pippen Jr. and KJ Martin of Sierra Canyon; Camren Pierce of Etiwanda; Josh Vasquez and Gianni Hunt of Bishop Montgomery; Jaxen Turner of Rancho Verde; Evan Mobley and Isaiah Mobley of Rancho Christian; Christian James of St. John Bosco; Jaylen Clark of Corona Centennial; and Devin Askew and Wilhelm Breidenbach of Mater Dei.
Onyeka Okongwu of Chino Hills was the Division I MVP. Joshua Christopher of Mayfair was the Division 2AA MVP. Sedrick Altman of Colony received MVP honors in Division 2A.
Here’s the link to complete All-CIF teams.