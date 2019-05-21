Chase Meidroth of Mira Costa is MVP of the Bay League

Shortstop Chase Meidroth of Mira Costa has been chosen the MVP of the Bay League in baseball.
The most outstanding player was Andrew Dalquist of Redondo. The pitcher of the year was Jared Karros of Mira Costa.
First-team all-league
Nick Carpino, Mira Costa, Sr.; Kyle Karros, Mira Costa, Jr.; Dillon Dennis, Mira Costa, Sr.; Christian Bodlovich, Mira Costa, Sr.; Christian Dicochea, Redondo, Sr.; Brett McCauley, Redondo, Jr.; Theo Forshey, Redondo, Sr.; Max Zamarripa, Redondo, Sr.; Jake Thau, Redondo, Sr.; Erik Anderson, Palos Verdes, Sr.; Ben Davidson, Palos Verdes, Sr.; Tyler Imbach, Palos Verdes, Jr.; Eli Somers, Peninsula, So.