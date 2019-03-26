Boras Classic: Mira Costa upsets No. 1 Cypress 6-2

Mira Costa was not happy about not being invited back to the Boras Classic last season after winning the tournament in 2017.
The Mustangs made another strong impression on Tuesday, knocking off Cypress, the No. 1-ranked team in Southern Section Division 1, in an opening game of the Boras Classic.
Arizona State-bound Christian Bodlovich allowed four hits in six innings and also hit a home run and RBI single in a 6-2 victory. Nick Carpino also had two RBIs. Cameron Reptti hit a two-run home run for Cypress.
Wednesday’s quarterfinal schedule: Ayala at JSerra, 3 p.m.; Rancho Bernardo vs. Orange Lutheran or SO Notre Dame at JSerra, 6 p.m.; Yucaipa vs. Corona at Mater Dei, 3 p.m.; Mira Costa vs. La Mirada or Huntington Beach at Mater Dei, 6 p.m.;
Ayala 15, Great Oak 3: Joseph Naranjo had a triple, single and two RBIs and struck out five in five innings.
Corona 4, Mater Dei 2: Junior Michael Flores struck out 10 and walked none to lift Corona.
JSerra 7, Etiwanda 5: The Lions rallied for the victory behind Michael Curialle, who went three for four with two RBIs. Blake Klassen also had three hits.
Yucaipa 8, Simi Valley 1: Tyler Heaton struck out four in three innings and also went three for three with a home run for Yucaipa.
Rancho Bernardo 3, Maranatha 2: Owen Hackman allowed one hit in five innings for Maranatha.
