MLB Youth Academy to host 'Breakthrough Series' this weekend in Compton

The MLB Youth Academy in Compton will be the site Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the “Breakthrough Series” Showcase and Development event featuring some 60 high school baseball players from 12 states around the country.
Players will be participating in games and also receiving instruction from such individuals as Mike Scioscia, Eric Davis, Tom Gordon, Dimitri Young and Pat Mahomes.
Among Southern California players scheduled to participate are Isaiah Greene from Corona; Tank Espalin from Orange Lutheran; Jonathan Vaughns from St. John Bosco; Hasan Standifer from Narbonne; Jaden Noot from Sierra Canyon; Gianni Horvat from Oaks Christian; Dylan Lina from Carson.