USC raises price to rent baseball field from $2,000 to $19,000; City Section says no thanks

The City Section, which has played its semifinal baseball games at USC for the last few years, is moving the semifinals to Lake Balboa Birmingham High on May 22 and 23 because of a major price increase in using USC’s Dedeaux Field, according to Abel Navar, coordinator for the baseball playoffs.
Navar said USC charged the City Section $2,000 for two days of use last year. This year, under a new policy, USC was offering the facility for $19,000, Navar said.
Navar said the City Section used to go through the athletic department to rent the field. Now it’s the administration handling any agreement.
He said Birmingham offers the best alternative facility for hosting the Open Division and Division I semifinal games because of parking and seating. The winners advance to the championship games on May 25 at Dodger Stadium.
Reseda Cleveland, Birmingham, Woodland Hills El Camino Real and Chatsworth made it to last year’s semifinals.