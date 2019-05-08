El Camino Real wins West Valley League baseball championship

El Camino Real clinched the West Valley League baseball championship on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Birmingham.
The Conquisadores (21-8-1, 8-1) have won six consecutive games and could be in position for the No. 1 seed in the City Section Open Division playoffs when seedings are announced on Monday.
Cole Kitchen threw six innings and Jack Whisnant got the save. Chris Romero threw six innings for Birmingham (5-4).
Cleveland (6-3) is in second place after a 4-2 win over Chatsworth. Chris Lozano struck out seven. Lozano and Bobby Velasco each had two hits.
Granada Hills (5-4) is tied with Birmingham for third place after a 3-1 win over Taft. Brandon Garfinkel threw four shutout innings with five strikeouts. Brandon Cuervo had three hits.