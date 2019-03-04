Advertisement

Ed Azzam will take his time to decide whether to return as Westchester coach

By
Mar 04, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Westchester coach Ed Azzam will evaluate whether he wants to retire from coaching. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Ed Azzam, the winningest basketball coach in City Section history, said this past weekend he is not leaning either way whether to retire or return next season at Westchester. He has been head coach since the 1979-80 season.

Azzam said he had one of his most enjoyable seasons. The Comets were runners-up to Fairfax in the City Open Division and lost to Sierra Canyon on Saturday night in the semifinals of the Open Division regional playoffs.

“I still enjoy it,” he said.

The fact the Comets don’t return very man top players means it would be a challenge next season. And that could encourage Azzam to return. He likes challenges.

He plans to make a decision in the coming weeks.

