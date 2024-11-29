Prep talk: Celebrating 25 years as a basketball scoreboard operator

Stuart Koos has been operating the basketball scoreboard for 25 years at Westchester High.

Since 1999, Stuart Koos has been operating the basketball scoreboard at Westchester High home games. That’s 25 years of service and lots of memorable games, including the coaching career of Hall of Famer Ed Azzam.

Even former Fairfax coach Harvey Kitani appreciated Koos’ contributions during those epic Fairfax versus Westchester games.

He’s back on the scoreboard this season. It’s valuable to have a veteran running the scoreboard when a game is close and the crowd is intense. ...

Happy Thanksgiving from our house to your house! Grateful for the privilege to practice on Thanksgiving day! More hustle, more grind! Thank you all!🖤🏴‍☠️🦃👍🏼 @SPPirateFB pic.twitter.com/SdB950d1x6 — Coach Dom Costa (@CoachDomCosta) November 28, 2024

It’s championship weekend in high school football Friday and Saturday for the City Section and Southern Section. South Gate (7-6) was 0-10 last season and plays Chatsworth for the City Section Division II title at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Birmingham.

South Gate at City final luncheon. pic.twitter.com/RDg43kmzEe — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 26, 2024

South Gate coach Cisco Saldana said he knew this year’s team would be good because members of last year’s team never quit despite losing week after week. In a 61-43 win over top-seeded Arleta last week, sophomore quarterback Michael Gonzalez completed 21 of 24 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Francisco Meza caught 10 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown. ...

Advertisement

Jameson Wang (Oaks Christian), Cooper Barkate (Mater Dei) first-team all-Ivy League. https://t.co/BE7Kx8FJiU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 26, 2024

Former Crenshaw, Cal and Chargers defensive lineman Brandon Mebane was the guest speaker at the City Section football championship breakfast on Tuesday. Mebrane brought with him his Super Bowl ring. Let’s just say it was impressive. ...

Former Crenshaw great Brandon Mebane speaking at City Section championship luncheon. pic.twitter.com/w3I1eTxWfl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 26, 2024

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

