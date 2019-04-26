High school baseball: Jared Karros pitches Mira Costa to Bay League championship

Jared Karros of Mira Costa had shut out Redondo for six innings on Thursday in the Bay League championship game. Then Redondo scored two runs in the seventh and had the tying and winning runs on base.
Karros, a UCLA commit, refused to back down. He struck out the next two batters to preserve a 3-2 Mira Costa victory.
“I thought he was fantastic,” Mira Costa coach Keith Ramsey said. “He had great command and made big-time pitches when he needed it most.”
Karros finished with seven strikeouts. Nick Carpino had three hits for Mira Costa.
JSerra 11, Santa Margarita 0: The Lions completed a three-game sweep of Santa Margarita to claim second place in the Trinity League. Gage Jump threw 4 1/3 shutout innings to lead three JSerra pitchers. Nino Vultaggio had a double and triple. Santa Margarita qualifies for the Division 2 playoffs.
St. John Bosco 1, Servite 0: Freshman Luis Rodriguez struck out nine, walked none and allowed three hits in the shutout for the Braves.
Orange Lutheran 4, Mater Dei 2: Jasiah Dixon had two hits and two RBIs.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Harvard-Westlake 2: The Knights won the Mission League championship.
Huntington Beach 5, Edison 4: Nick Upstill went four for four and Brett Barrera added three hits and four RBIs.
San Clemente 5, Capistrano Valley 3: Clayton Gott had two hits and three RBIs.
Newbury Park 9, Thousand Oaks 8: Nick Leehey finished with two hits and three RBIs. Josh WIlliams had three hits for Thousand Oaks.
Corona 8, Norco 6: Damian Torres contributed three hits and two RBIs.
King 12, Corona Santiago 4: Mario Madrigal had three hits and Esteban Nakashima had three RBIs.
Bishop Amat 9, Gahr 4: Jarred Robles and Jaden Allen each contributed three hits.
Agoura 3, Camarillo 2: Aedan Cunningham threw a complete game, striking out four and walking none.
Simi Valley 5, Moorpark 0: Andrew Devine threw five hitless innings, striking out six, for the Pioneers. Devine also had two hits and two RBIs.
Marina 4, Newport Harbor 1: Braden Wylde had three hits and two RBIs.
St. Bonaventure 14, Foothill Tech 0: Jake Saum struck out 11 with zero walks and allowed one hit in five innings.
Beckman 8, Irvine University 0: Nick McLain struck out six in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Ricky Teel had three hits and three RBIs.
Windward 4, Campbell Hall 3: The Wildcats gained a share of the Gold Coast League championship. Vince Docemaschio struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings and also had three hits, including a walk-off double in the ninth.
Maranatha 10, Valley Christian 0: Owen Hackman threw a five-inning no-hitter.
Tesoro 7, El Toro 3: Connor O’Neil led the Tesoro offense with two hits.
Foothill 7, Canyon 2: Kyle Ashworth and Ketch Gannon each had triples for Foothill.
Corona del Mar 3, Laguna Beach 1: Nicholas Rottler and Luc Stuka each hit home runs.
Dana Hills 3, Mission Viejo 1: Sam Lund had two hits to help Dana Hills earn a playoff berth.
Aliso Niguel 5, San Juan Hills 1: Evan Fitterer struck out seven in six innings and Quinn Mathews contributed three hits.
Cypress 6, Crean Lutheran 0: Brett Wozniak threw the four-hit shutout. Cameron Repetti went four for four.
Trabuco Hills 10, Laguna Hills 0: Robbie Weiskittel and Dylan Tanner each finished with three hits. Danny Suarez threw five shutout innings.