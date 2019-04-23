Johnny Juzang could be leaving Harvard-Westlake early for college basketball

Standout junior guard Johnny Juzang of Harvard-Westlake is considering reclassifying to the class of 2019, according to a report from 247Sports.
Kentucky offered Juzang a scholarship this week. Virginia and USC are also heavily involved in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-6 Juzang is considered one of the top prospects in Southern California for the junior class, but he’d have to try to obtain credits away from Harvard-Westlake, which doesn’t have a program for students to obtain early graduation.
Juzang announced via Twitter he’d have a “big announcement” on Wednesday.