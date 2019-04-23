Advertisement

Johnny Juzang could be leaving Harvard-Westlake early for college basketball

By
Apr 23, 2019 | 2:50 PM

Standout junior guard Johnny Juzang of Harvard-Westlake is considering reclassifying to the class of 2019, according to a report from 247Sports.

Kentucky offered Juzang a scholarship this week. Virginia and USC are also heavily involved in his recruitment.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-6 Juzang is considered one of the top prospects in Southern California for the junior class, but he’d have to try to obtain credits away from Harvard-Westlake, which doesn’t have a program for students to obtain early graduation.

Juzang announced via Twitter he’d have a “big announcement” on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement