Marshall gets walk-off hit from Abraham Pacheco to defeat Banning in eight innings

After lots of errors, stolen bases and passed balls, Wednesday’s City Section Division I semifinal game between Marshall and Banning was finally decided in the bottom of the eighth inning by walk-off hit from Abraham Pacheco to give Marshall a 7-6 victory at USC.
Marshall will play Narbonne in Saturday’s 10 a.m. final at Dodger Stadium.
Pacheco hit the ball over the head of Banning’s left fielder with the winning run on second to end the marathon game. Declan O’Hare provided strong relief pitching for Marshall after Banning scored five runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-4 lead.
Marshall would tie the game in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Geovanny Hernandez and a passed ball.
Francisco Franco had three hits for Banning. Josh Hernandez, Joshua Lee, O’Hare and Pacheco each had two hits for Marshall.