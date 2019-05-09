Beware of receiver Nate Bennett of Grace Brethren this fall

It was an overcast afternoon in Ventura, and it took less than five minutes of observation to spot the standout on the football field in a seven on seven passing competition.
Nate Bennett, listed as a 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior to be at Grace Brethren, was making life miserable for Chaminade’s secondary with his hands, pattern running and speed.
Grace Brethren showed up at St. Bonaventure after just one practice session to participate in a passing competition. Grace Brethren, of course, rarely passes, but when it does, beware of Bennett. He caught five of quarterback Mikey Zele’s 11 touchdown passes last season and averaged 26.6 yards a catch after becoming eligible (he was a transfer from Crespi).
Coach Josh Henderson is promising the Lancers will pass more this fall.
Bennett is the cousin of former Crespi and Oregon quarterback Bryan Bennett.