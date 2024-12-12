Prep talk: AGBU is off to an 11-0 start in basketball

Isaiah Bennett of AGBU has led his team to an 11-0 start.

AGBU in Canoga Park has won its first 11 boys’ basketball games.

It’s another example of the quality coaching from Neg Kopooshian, who had a 21-1 team three seasons ago.

A freshman on that team was point guard Isaiah Bennett, who learned lots of lessons. Now a senior, Bennett is averaging 19.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

As usual, when AGBU is good, a lot of it has to do with chemistry because so many of the players have grown up together. With no playoff divisions chosen before the season for the first time, it will be interesting to see where AGBU ends up in the computer rankings.

A big game next month is against Pilibos on Jan. 31 that will feature Pilibos’ Anto Balian, who is averaging 31.1 points and headed to Pepperdine. ...

The Yankees signing Max Fried to a $218-million contract means the top two pitchers in their rotation are former California high school baseball standouts from Harvard-Westlake and Orange Lutheran. Their ace is former Lancer Gerrit Cole. Trips to play the Dodgers and Angels will be appreciated, since they also have Sherman Oaks Notre Dame grad Giancarlo Stanton. ...

King/Drew’s defending City Section Open Division basketball team should be getting reinforcements soon. Several football players are joining the team. ...

Ontario Christian is 9-0 in girls’ basketball. Sophomore Kaleena Smith is averaging 21.8 points. Freshmen Tatianna Griffin and Sydney Douglas are averaging 17.7 and 17.1 points, respectively. Other big contributors are senior Alanna Neale at 12.2 points and sophomore Dani Robinson at 10.1 points.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.