Boras Classic: JSerra, Notre Dame, La Mirada, Yucaipa advance to semifinals

It will be JSerra hosting Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and La Mirada taking on Yucaipa at Mater Dei in the 6 p.m. semifinals on Thursday in the Boras Classic.
La Mirada rallied for a 3-2 win over Mira Costa behind Jacob Sharp. He put down a squeeze bunt to score the go-ahead run and also came through with his second save of the tournament. Jared Karros allowed one hit in six innings for Mira Costa.
Notre Dame defeated Rancho Bernardo 9-5. Daylen Reyes had two hits, giving him five hits in two games. Dominic Allegretti had three RBIs. Tyler Stromsborg struck out seven in five innings.
JSerra defeated Ayala 5-3. Michael Curialle, Blake Klassen and Jake Taylor each had two hits. Jared Glenn struck out two in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Left-hander Julian Alvarez pitched Yucaipa to a 6-0 win over Corona.
Santa Ana Mater Dei 5, Simi Valley 3: The Monarchs rallied for five runs in the seventh. Andrew Devine of Simi Valley struck out 12 in six shutout innings.
Orange Lutheran 2, Maranatha 0: Max Rajcic struck out 10 for the Lancers.
Cypress 9, Huntington Beach 3: Mike Marsh hit two home runs and Cameron Repetti went four for four to lead Cypress.
Great Oak 4, Etiwanda 2: Ethan Wayer went three for three as Great Oak scored three runs in the seventh.