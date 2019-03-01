Advertisement

Cathedral, San Clemente advance to Division I regional final in soccer

By
Feb 28, 2019 | 7:20 PM
Alex Lugo scored the winning goal in overtime to give Cathedral a 2-1 win over Torey Pines in the Division I regional semifinals. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

It will be No. 1-seeded San Clemente against No. 2-seeded Catherdral for the Southern California Regional Division I boys’ soccer title on Saturday at San Clemente.

Cathedral got a winning goal from Alex Lugo in sudden death overtime for a 2-1 win over Torrey Pines in the semifinals. The Phantoms were scoreless for much of the game until getting a goal from Omar Arrieta in the 80th minute to tie game at 1-1.

San Clemente, after a 0-0 halftime tie, scored four goals to defeat City Section champion Birmingham 4-0.

In Division II, Long Beach Cabrillo defeated San Fernando 7-0.

In Division IV, Fullerton Troy defeated Bakersfield Foothill 1-0 and will play Baldwin Park Sierra Vista, which defeated Rialto 5-2.

In girls’ Division I, JSerra reached the final with a 3-1 win over Our Lady of Peace Catholic. JSerra will face Los Alamitos, a 1-0 winner over Los Alamitos.

Pasadena La Salle advanced to the Division IV girls’ final via penalty kicks 4-3 over Pasadena Westridge.

