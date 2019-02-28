Advertisement

High school softball: Wednesday's scores

By Los Angeles Times staff reports
Feb 28, 2019 | 9:55 AM

Alhambra 5, Gabrielino 2

Animo Venice 20, Central City Value 0

Aquinas 12, Xavier Prep 0

Arroyo 14, Glenn 3

Beaumont 4, Redlands 3

Bolsa Grande 16, Orangewood Academy 2

Bonita 7, Glendora 6

Brea Olinda 8, Bishop Amat 3

Claremont 8, Rancho Cucamonga 5

CSDR 20, Riverside Bethel Christian 9

Cypress 11, Irvine 1

Diamond Bar 4, Covina 3

Diamond Ranch 9, Redlands 0

Discovery 3, South Gate 0

Frazier Mountain 8, Lancaster Desert Christian 7

Fullerton 6, Segerstrom 3

Garey 17, Edgewood 7

Loara 8, Anaheim 7

Los Angeles Hamilton 10, Rancho Dominguez 9

Los Angeles Marshall 13, Bell 6

Montclair 4, Los Osos 3

Northridge 11, Van Nuys 5

Palm Desert 4, Redlands East Valley 2

Paraclete 10, Oak Hills 0

Rancho Verde 14, Moreno Valley 2

Redondo 3, Lakewood St. Joseph 2

Rio Hondo Prep 13, Ramona Convent 8

Riverside Poly 4, Redlands East Valley 1

San Pedro 4, Palos Verdes 3

South Pasadena 14, Duarte 1

Sultana 9, Granite Hills 1

Upland 8, La Mirada 4

USC Hybrid 14, Fulton 12

Valencia 3, Camarillo 2

Western Christian 21, Southlands Christian 0

Yucca Valley 5, Coachella Valley 4

