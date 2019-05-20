Junior Milan Tolentino of Santa Margarita is Trinity League MVP

Junior shortstop-pitcher Milan Tolentino of Santa Margarita has been selected the Trinity League player of the year by the coaches. He helped the Eagles win the Southern Section Division 2 championship.
The pitcher of the year was Jonathan Guzman of Orange Lutheran. The gold glove award went to Michael Curialle of JSerra. The rookie of the year was Luke Jewett of JSerra.
First-team all-league
Max Rajcic, Orange Lutheran, Jr.; Christian Rodriguez, Orange Lutheran, Jr.; Garrett Frechette, Orange Lutheran, Sr.; Jasiah Dixon, Orange Lutheran, Sr.; Jonathan Guzman, Orange Lutheran, Sr.; Michael Curialle, JSerra, Sr.; Blake Klassen, JSerra, Sr.; Jake Taylor, JSerra, Jr.; Ryan Farmer, JSerra, Sr.; Milan Tolentino, Santa Margarita, Jr.; Alex Schrier, Santa Margarita, Sr.; Connor Bane, Santa Margarita, Jr.; Sean Lugo, Servite, Sr.; Chris Grothues, Servite, Fr.; Kyle Scott, Mater Dei, Sr.; CJ Rodriguez, Mater Dei, Sr.; David Hays, St. John Bosco, Sr.; Luis Rodriguez, St. John Bosco, Fr.