What we learned from the Kings' 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues

Several players used the word “embarrassing” to describe their 7-1 loss at Colorado on Saturday and said they felt compelled to come up with a better performance on Monday. “Coming in here we obviously wanted to come out hard. Maybe not the start we wanted but we battled back,” Kopitar said, referring to St. Louis’ early 2-0 lead. “Even that first period, we were down but we generated quite a few chances, just couldn’t connect on them. But we stuck with it and at the end of the day, got the job done.”