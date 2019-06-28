New Kings coach Todd McLellan looks to unlock the door to success

“He said it’s his job to slow everything down [for me] now, because when I was a young guy … as soon as they hired me, I was thinking NHL,” McLellan said. “I needed to go through the process of hitting every stop and experiencing a lot of things, and I still have to do those things. I still have to learn new tricks. But I think as I left major junior and got to the pro level was when I really believed that I could have an impact, and it turned out well for me, to this point.”