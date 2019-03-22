Powerhouse Red Sox should hold off Yankees, Rays in AL East

A look at every team in the American League East and their 2019 predicted order of finish.
1. BOSTON RED SOX
2018 | 108-54, 1st in East
Last year in playoffs | 2018
The loss of 42-save closer Craig Kimbrel and hard-throwing setup man Joe Kelly left holes in a bullpen that is probably the only question mark on a defending World Series-champion team that has one of the best rotations in baseball and a lethal lineup led by reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts, who had 32 homers, 80 RBIs and a 1.078 OPS last season, and J.D. Martinez, who had 43 homers, a league-leading 130 RBIs and a 1.031 OPS. The return of gritty veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia from knee surgery should provide an emotional boost.
2019 Boston Red Sox
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Andrew Benintendi
|PositionLeft field
|Player2. Mookie Betts
|PositionRight field
|Player3. J.D. Martinez
|PositionDesignated hitter
|Player4. Xander Bogaerts
|PositionShortstop
|Player5. Mitch Moreland
|PositionFirst base
|Player6. Dustin Pedroia
|PositionSecond base
|Player7. Rafael Devers
|PositionThird base
|Player8. Jackie Bradley Jr.
|PositionCenter field
|Player9. Christian Vazquez
|PositionCatcher
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationChris Sale
|ThrowsLeft-hander
|Pitching rotationDavid Price
|ThrowsLeft-hander
|Pitching rotationRick Porcello
|ThrowsRight-hander
|Pitching rotationNathan Eovaldi
|ThrowsLeft-hander
|Pitching rotationEduardo Rodriguez
|ThrowsLeft-hander
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationMatt Barnes
|ThrowsRight-hander
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationRyan Brasier
|ThrowsRight-hander
2. NEW YORK YANKEES
2018 | 100-62, 2nd in East
Last year in playoffs | 2018
Injuries to ace Luis Severino, who will miss April because of rotator-cuff soreness, and veteran CC Sabathia, who is recovering from right-knee surgery, could force the Yankees to open with youngsters Jonathan Loaisiga and Domingo German, who have combined to make 18 big league starts, in the rotation. Veteran shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, limited by injuries to 66 games the past two seasons, replaces the injured Didi Gregorious (elbow surgery) in a potent Giancarlo Stanton-led lineup that led the major leagues with 267 homers last season.
2019 New York Yankees
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Aaron Hicks
|PositionCenter field
|Player2. Aaron Judge
|PositionRight field
|Player3. Giancarlo Stanton
|PositionDesignated hitter
|Player4. Gary Sanchez
|PositionCatcher
|Player5. Miguel Andujar
|PositionThird base
|Player6. Luke Voit
|PositionFirst base
|Player7. Troy Tulowitzki
|PositionShortstop
|Player8. Gleyber Torres
|PositionSecond base
|Player9. Brett Gardner
|PositionLeft field
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationMasahiro Tanaka
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJames Paxton
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationJ.A. Haap
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationJonathan Loaisiga
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationDomingo German
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationAroldis Chapman
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationDellin Betances
|ThrowsRight-handed
3. TAMPA BAY RAYS
2018 | 90-72, 3rd in East
Last year in playoffs | 2013
Manager Kevin Cash, who last season made liberal use of the “opener,” a reliever who starts the game, throws one or two innings and is replaced by a long man, plans to begin the year with a three-man rotation of Blake Snell, Charlie Morton and Tyler Glasnow and two openers. He just might have the bullpen depth to pull it off again. Most of the lineup, with the exception of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and infielder Daniel Robertson, has turned over, but there are promising young hitters in Austin Meadows and Yandy Diaz.
2019 Tampa Bay Rays
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Austin Meadows
|PositionRight field
|Player2. Tommy Pham
|PositionLeft field
|Player3. Ji-Man Choi
|PositionFirst base
|Player4. Yandy Diaz
|PositionThird base
|Player5. Avisail Garcia
|PositionDesignated hitter
|Player6. Daniel Robertson
|PositionSecond base
|Player7. Willy Adames
|PositionShortstop
|Player8. Kevin Kiermaier
|PositionCenter field
|Player9. Mike Zunino
|PositionCatcher
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationBlake Snell
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationCharlie Morton
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationTyler Glasnow
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationJose DeLeon
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationRyan Yarbrough
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationChaz Roe
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationJose Alvarado
|ThrowsLeft-handed
4. TORONTO BLUE JAYS
2018 | 73-89, 4th in East
Last year in playoffs | 2016
A rib-cage strain will push the big-league debut of 20-year-old Vladimir Guerrero, one of the top power-hitting prospects in baseball, to at least late April, giving the Blue Jays a convenient excuse for delaying the slugger’s start date and pushing his eventual free agency back by a year. The lineup does not appear potent, but if Toronto gets bounce-back years from injury plagued veteran right-handers Matt Shoemaker and Clay Buchholz, the rotation could be good. Kevin Pillar is one of the game’s better defensive center fielders.
2019 Toronto Blue Jays
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|PositionSecond base
|Player2. Brandon Drury
|PositionThird base
|Player3. Justin Smoak
|PositionFirst base
|Player4. Kendrys Morales
|PositionDesignated hitter
|Player5. Randal Grichuk
|PositionRight field
|Player6. Teoscar Hernandez
|PositionLeft field
|Player7. Kevin Pillar
|PositionCenter field
|Player8. Danny Jansen
|PositionCatcher
|Player9. Freddy Galvis
|PositionShortstop
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationMarcus Stroman
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationAaron Sanchez
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationMatt Shoemaker
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationClayton Richard
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationRyan Borucki
|ThrowsLeft-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationKen Giles
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationRyan Tepera
|ThrowsRight-handed
5. BALTIMORE ORIOLES
2018 | 47-115, 5th in East
Last year in playoffs | 2016
Things can’t get much worse for the Orioles, who in 2018 posted the club’s worst record since it moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954. Or can they? First baseman Chris Davis, who has four years and $92-million left on his contract, must rebound from a rock-bottom season in which he batted .168 with a .539 OPS, 16 homers, 49 RBIs and 192 strikeouts. Slugger Mark Trumbo, who had season-ending knee surgery last August and is only three years removed from a 47-homer, 108-RBI season in 2016, needs to stay healthy.
2019 Baltimore Orioles
Projected batting order
|Player
|Position
|Player1. Cedric Mullins
|PositionCenter field
|Player2. Jonathan Villar
|PositionSecond base
|Player3. Trey Mancini
|PositionLeft field
|Player4. Mark Trumbo
|PositionDesignated hitter
|Player5. Chris Davis
|PositionFirst base
|Player6. Renato Nunez
|PositionThird base
|Player7. Chance Sisco
|PositionCatcher
|Player8. Joey Rickard
|PositionRight field
|Player9. Richie Martin
|PositionShortstop
Pitching
|Pitching rotation
|Throws
|Pitching rotationAlex Cobb
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationDylan Bundy
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationAndrew Cashner
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationDavid Hess
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationYefry Ramirez
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationCloser
|Throws
|Pitching rotationMychal Givens
|ThrowsRight-handed
|Pitching rotationSetup
|Throws
|Pitching rotationRichard Bleier
|ThrowsLeft-handed