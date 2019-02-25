Don’t count on the Dodgers’ flirtation with Bryce Harper to end up in a long-term deal

The timing was perfect and the symbolism entirely appropriate: a Brinks truck pulling into the parking lot of the Dodgers’ spring training facility soon after team executives returned from a meeting in Las Vegas with free agent Bryce Harper.
The question the Dodgers have to answer isn’t whether they are interested in a 26-year-old former National League MVP — they obviously are — but whether they will back up the figurative Brinks truck to sign him.
Don’t count on it.
As promising as it was that principal owner Mark Walter attended the meeting Sunday night, as much as Harper would bolster a lineup known more for its balance than high-end talent, and as much as the six-time All-Star would energize their celebrity-driven market, there’s nothing to indicate the Dodgers are suddenly open to offering a contract of a decade or more.
That’s not what they do.
What they do is perform due diligence, which most likely describes the gathering in Las Vegas. “Vetting” is what manager Dave Roberts called it.
The Dodgers are known for checking in with virtually every notable free agent or trade partner, but what they are really doing is making sure to be positioned to act if a player or team is open to striking a deal on their terms and their terms only. In Harper’s case, that would be a short-term contract.
However unlikely it is that Harper would settle for such a deal, it does become slightly more possible with every day he remains on the market. The Dodgers don’t lose anything by exploring the possibility his market has cratered.
The guess here is that fans are demanding more than such a halfhearted expedition, as they should. They have tolerated escalating ticket and parking prices, as well as the Titanic of television deals.
These fans, who have remained loyal to the franchise over three championship-less decades, deserve ownership and management that will at least make an honest effort to sign a signature player. When Harper is known to be looking for a decade-long agreement, offering him a five-year deal doesn’t count as trying.
Maybe the Dodgers surprise everyone and make that honest effort. For what it’s worth, Walter told Times beat writer Jorge Castillo last week he hasn’t instructed Stan Kasten and Andrew Friedman to keep the team’s payroll under the luxury-tax threshold.
Or maybe the Dodgers miraculously land Harper on a short-term deal, in which case Friedman should be praised for properly reading the market.
But neither scenario feels likely. The most lucrative contract to which the Dodgers have signed an outside free agent is the four-year, $55-million deal they gave to outfielder A.J. Pollock this winter.
What feels likely is what they have done over the last few years, which is to settle instead of dream.