Caroline Wozniacki, with Serena Williams as a bridesmaid, marries David Lee in Italy

Former World No. 1 tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and retired two-time NBA Star David Lee showed this weekend that a wedding can have a star-studded guest list and still remain relatively intimate.
Tennis great Serena Williams was a bridesmaid. Her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was also among the reported 120 guests attending the ceremony that took place Saturday in Italy.
So were tennis stars Angelique Kerber and Agnieszka Radwanska and NBA players Pau Gasol and Harrison Barnes.
And former NFL player and onetime star of TV’s “The Bachelor” Jesse Palmer also was on hand to witness the nuptials between the 2018 Australian Open champion and the player who won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.
The couple met in Miami 3 ½ years ago at dinner with a mutual friend. Wozniacki told Vogue they chose to tie the knot in Italy because “we’ve had the best vacations there.”
The festivities were held at the Castiglion del Bosco Hotel in Tuscany, where Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and model Kate Upton were married in 2017.
“Best weekend of my life,” the Danish tennis star said in an Instagram post that featured a photo of herself and her new husband, still in their wedding outfits, gazing over a cliff at a fireworks display.
Williams, who beat Wozniacki in the 2014 U.S. Open final, commented on the post: “Love you so much!!!!!! Mrs. Lee.”