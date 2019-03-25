College basketball: California fires Wyking Jones as coach

“We need somebody who is going to teach our young men and help them grow. We need a leader, a program-builder, someone who is going to be able to really assess where we are now and have the vision to look at what we can become, and we know we can become something special. We've been there before. He's going to have a commitment to winning at the elite level and we have to do it the right way. Here at Cal we demand that we do it the right way.”