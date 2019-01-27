College basketball: Unranked Purdue upsets No. 6 Michigan State

Ryan Cline scored 17 points and Purdue fended off a furious charge by No. 6 Michigan State to capture 73-63 victory Sunday in West Lafayette, Ind.
Trailing by 23 with under 13 1/2 minutes left, Michigan State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) got to within four points before the Boilermakers rebuild a double-digit lead.
Carsen Edwards added 14 as Purdue (14-6, 7-2) won its fourth in a row. They've taken 12 straight at home.
Cassius Winston finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to lead the Spartans, who had won 13 in a row.
Matt McQuaid had 12 points as Michigan State had a pair of school record streaks also end — a 21-game winning streak against conference foes and a 12-game road winning streak in league play.
The Boilermakers won by following Michigan State's traditional script — playing better defense, winning the rebound battle and repeatedly grabbing loose balls.
While Purdue never trailed, the Spartans made things interesting after falling into a 19-6 deficit early and being down by as much as 55-32 with 13:16 remaining.
The Spartans forced eight consecutive missed shots and used that drought to go on a 24-5 run that cut the Boilermakers' lead to 60-56 with 5:14 left.
But Cline answered with a three-pointer for the Boilermakers, Edwards made three free throws and Nojel Eastern scored on a five-foot runner to rebuild a 65-58 lead. Eastern sealed the victory by making six straight free throws to give Purdue a 71-60 lead.
Cincinnati 72, at Temple 68: Jarron Cumberland scored 25 points with eight rebounds and the Bearcats rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit for the sixth consecutive win.
The Bearcats (18-3, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) trailed 41-27 with 18 minutes left before Cumberland scored 12 points and Keith Williams all of his nine in a 30-14 run against the Owls (15-5, 5-2) over the next 12 1/2 minutes to take a two-point lead.