David Sills, who committed to USC at 13, signs with Bills as an undrafted free agent

David Sills has made it to the NFL, although he didn’t quite take the path he might have expected when he committed to USC as a 13-year-old quarterback in 2010.
Sills never went to USC. He doesn’t play quarterback anymore. And he wasn’t selected during the 2019 NFL draft last week.
But Sills is now a member of the Buffalo Bills after signing as an undrafted free agent over the weekend, according to tweets from Sills and Steinberg Sports & Entertainment.
“Congratulations to @DS5_ on signing with the Buffalo Bills!” Steinberg Sports, which represented Sills at the draft, tweeted Saturday. “We’re all so proud of your perseverance, determination, and dedication to get to the next level! Bills fans, you’ve signed an absolutely terrific wide receiver who will be sure to make a significant impact! “
Sills received national attention as far back as 2007, when he was a 10-year-old kid from Delaware working with quarterback coach Steve Clarkson, whose clients have included former USC star Matt Leinart and current Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger.
Two years later, then-Trojans coach Lane Kiffin offered the middle school student a scholarship to play quarterback at USC starting in 2015. But a 2013 injury to his throwing hand and a coaching change at USC changed the course of Sills’ playing career.
He ended up withdrawing his commitment to USC and eventually became a star receiver with the Mountaineers. The 2017 second-team All-American selection led the country with 18 receiving touchdowns that year and was second in the nation with 16 touchdown catches in 2018.
Sills participated in the NFL scouting combine in March and was thought to be a potential second-day pick. His name was never called during the three-day event that ended Saturday, but Sills seems happy with the way everything has turned out.
“Never question why, just keep your head up and work!” the 6-foot-3 ¼, 211-pound receiver tweeted Sunday. “BILLS MAFIA let’s get it!”