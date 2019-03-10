David Sills reflects on his journey from quarterback prodigy to West Virginia receiver

The Mint 400 is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend. The only reason that race means anything to me is it plays a big role in Hunter S. Thompson’s “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” As the story goes, Thompson was working on an expose on the death of Times writer Ruben Salazar and needed to go to Las Vegas to interview attorney Oscar Zeta Acosta, so he pitched Sports Illustrated a story on the Mint 400. It was meant to be a short story about the race accompanying a series of pictures but it turned into a piece 10 times longer than expected about the death of the American dream. Sports Illustrated rejected the article but Thompson had the foundation for what would become his most famous book.