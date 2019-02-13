Would Lakers fans want a quick first round playoff exit or a lottery pick?

Magic Johnson has taken unjust heat from many Lakers fans for his inability to pull off a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline. It wasn’t his fault the New Orleans Pelicans would rather keep and shelve Anthony Davis than trade him for a package of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks. That’s essentially five first-round picks for Davis. That wasn’t enough to get the deal done, but Johnson put together the best package he possibly could have for one of the best players in the league. He swung for the fences and tried to add another superstar to the Lakers to help them contend this season. If you would prefer he stay the course and keep this roster intact, you probably haven’t been watching the Lakers much the last couple seasons. Johnson is a big reason why James is a Laker, why Davis has publicly stated he wants to be a Laker and why the team will likely add another max player this offseason. None of this would have been in play if Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were still running the show.