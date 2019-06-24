Ex-NFL players want to join XFL even if there’s skepticism it will survive

Even if this version of the XFL does survive, it’s almost certain to have less sparkle than the NFL, offering lower paychecks and limited exposure. According to XFL commissioner Oliver Luck, only about one-fourth of the summer showcase participants — the Los Angeles stop was one of eight being held in the XFL teams’ cities in June and July — will be included in the league’s draft pool later this year. The majority will be current NFL players who get released during the preseason.