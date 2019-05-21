Jack Jablonski is achieving his goals through optimism and sheer determination

“Just the logistics of living with paralysis on a college campus and knowing that I can’t be independent was a big barrier moving forward once I got to college, and then on top of that, being halfway across the country was definitely another factor,” he said of why graduation seemed a remote concept. “It’s something I never thought would happen in 2011 and 2012. And now that I’ve done it, it’s just crazy to think that I’ve been able to overcome so much and be able to use everyone’s support and everyone’s helping hands to get to somewhere that I never would have thought about.”