James Harden and Anthony Davis among players on provisional USA Basketball roster

With the NBA Finals winding down, a group of the league’s biggest stars will soon set their sights on playing for the U.S. at the FIBA World Cup in China this summer.
James Harden, Anthony Davis, Kemba Walker and Damian Lillard highlight a provisional roster released by USA Basketball on Monday.
“I am excited about getting to training camp in August and working with all of the players that have been selected,” San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.
Popovich has assembled a staff that includes Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors and Jay Wright of Villanova.
A handful of the invited players – including Harden, Davis, Kyle Lowry, Harrison Barnes and Kevin Love – are veterans of international play who have led the U.S. to Olympic gold.
Kyle Kuzma of the Lakers was included among six additions to the national roster.
The selection process will begin with 20 players reporting to camp in Las Vegas in early August. Selected finalists will reconvene for a second session in Los Angeles later that month.
The final 12-man roster is scheduled to be announced Aug. 17, about two weeks in advance of the World Cup.
The U.S. is a two-time defending champion of the international competition and is currently ranked No. 1 in the world.