Morning Briefing: Colts owner Jim Irsay is making a bid to be the fifth Beatle

One day in the life of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay included the purchase of the piano on which “A Day in the Life” was written.
The billionaire tweeted Saturday that he was now the steward of the piano on which John Lennon composed songs for the the Beatles’ classic 1967 album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
“It’s a responsibility I take seriously, with future generations in mind,” the 59-year-old music enthusiast wrote.
The John Broadwood & Sons piano, which is said to date to 1872, was up for auction by GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com. The minimum bid was set at $575,000, according to the Indianapolis Star. The winning bid has not been revealed, although TMZ reports that Irsay paid $718,750 — or about 3% of what Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is due to make next season.
Irsay’s tweet announcing the purchase included the hashtags “#GettingThemBackTogether” and “#Beatles,” a likely reference to the other Fab Four instruments in his collection of rock and roll memorabilia — a Ringo Starr drum kit and guitars from Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
Irsay also is the proud owner of guitars once belonging to Prince, Bob Dylan and Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead, so there are plenty to go around in case Jerry Jones, Daniel Snyder and a bunch of other NFL owners show up for a jam session.
Baby Tiger
A Dallas man somehow got his wife to agree to name their unborn son after Tiger Woods if he won the Masters last weekend.
It probably seemed like a pretty safe bet for Trey Little’s wife, Denise. Woods had gone 14 years without winning the event and 11 without claiming a major championship — two points that were made in the contract the father-to-be drew up (yes, he actually had his wife sign a contract).
But, this year Woods had a date with destiny at Augusta National. So in about five months, the world will be introduced to Tiger Julian Little.
“This whole thing started almost as a joke,” Trey Little told the New York Post, “then it turned into something really real, really quick.”
Denise actually seems pretty cool with it. She posted a picture of Woods on Instagram congratulating the 2019 Masters champion and captioned it, “Baby Tiger it is.”
But what if the kid isn’t into golf? Or he’s more of a Phil Mickelson guy? Or he gets tired of people singing the theme from “Rocky III” at him?
“He could always go by T.J.,” the unborn child’s father told the Post.
Gavin DeGraw has a bad day
The national anthem hall of shame has another member — Gavin DeGraw, who had the ubiquitous hit “I Don’t Want to Be” in 2004.
There was nothing wrong with DeGraw’s rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the Dallas Stars-Nashville Predators game Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. The trouble came immediately after he hit the final note, when he lost his footing and fell face first onto the ice.
DeGraw responded to the incident the way you’d expect from someone who once sang the line, “I don't want to be anything other than me.” He posted a video of it on Instagram and wrote, “I didn’t realize singing the national anthem was a full-contact sport. #ImOkay”
Probably the most painful part was when folks on social media confused him with “Bad Day” singer Daniel Powter, another one-hit wonder from the early 2000s. Now that’s got to hurt.