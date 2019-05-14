Joe Flacco doesn’t consider it his job to mentor Broncos rookie Drew Lock

Joe Flacco may have been an NFL quarterback 10 years longer than rookie Drew Lock, but the veteran has been a member of the Denver Broncos for only a couple weeks longer than the player selected by the team in the second round of last month’s draft.
Flacco told reporters Monday that he doesn’t consider it his job to serve as a mentor for Lock. It’s not that he doesn’t want the young quarterback to succeed, Flacco said, but he just has too much on his plate to make another player’s success a priority.
"I’ve got so many things to worry about," Flacco said. "I'm trying to go out there and play good football. I'm trying to go out there and play the best football of my life. As far as a time constraint and all stuff, I'm not worried about developing guys or any of that. ...
“I hope [Lock] does develop. But I don't look at that as my job. My job is to go win football games for this football team."
Flacco spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens and was named the Super Bowl MVP following the 2012 season. He injured his hip midway through last season and by the time he was able to return, rookie Lamar Jackson had claimed the starting quarterback job.
The Broncos acquired Flacco from the Ravens in February, then drafted Lock in April. The team has insisted that Flacco is the starter, and coach Vic Fangio said Monday he didn’t expect the veteran quarterback to help the rookie learn the system.
"That's on Drew to soak in and learn. Joe's learning a new system himself," Fangio said. "As we move along, there will be a lot more interaction to get to know each other, but primarily it's on Drew to learn."
Flacco said Lock should look for guidance from new offensive coordinator Rich Scrangarello, who “does such a good job in those meeting rooms.”
"Drew is going to learn from listening to him talk, and then all of us getting reps on the field and seeing how we all do it as a collective group and as a quarterback,” Flacco said. “Listen, I hope he does learn from me because that means we're out there and we're slinging it around and having a lot of fun because he's going to learn by watching us do it and watching us do it well. That's how he's going to learn the timing and all those things is to be able to see it on film and hear Rich talk about it with me and digest as much as possible."