Klay Thompson criticizes Warriors fans for lack of enthusiasm during loss to Suns

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had plenty of criticism for his team after a 115-111 loss Sunday to the Phoenix Suns, who have the worst record in the Western Conference.
During his postgame news conference, the five-time All Star called the performance “ugly” and said it was “probably the worst loss of the season.”
But then Thompson turned his criticism toward a bunch of people who weren’t even on the court — the home crowd at Oracle Arena.
“I expect our crowd to be little more into it too,” Thompson said. “I know it's not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. At least you can stand up or something when we make a good play, especially in the beginning. We need that energy, especially this time of the year. It's hard to conjure up energy every single night 'cause you're looking forward to the playoffs and that run. So we expect our fans to kind of bring that from the jump.”
The Warriors, who have won the NBA title three of the last four years, are moving from Oakland to San Francisco next season when Chase Arena opens.
Thompson did concede that it’s a long season for the fans too and difficult for them to bring sufficient energy night in and night out.
“It's like us, though. You can't bring it every night, but still it helps. It doesn't matter if we're playing the Suns or the Bucks, whoever it is. We need that energy from them because we feed off that."
Despite losing to Phoenix for the first time since 2014, the Warriors still have the best record in the conference (45-21) and should have no trouble getting back to the playoffs — unless, of course, their home crowd continues to mess everything up.