Klay Thompson hits 10 three-pointers as Warriors dominate Lakers

Klay Thompson hopped on his left foot, slowly at first and then all the way around, turning 360 degrees in front of the Lakers bench. He’d just made his 10th three-pointer of the game, out of 10 attempts, and he was feeling good.
Minutes later, likely hoping for some theatrics of his own, Stephen Curry strode into the paint and gathered himself for something that never came to fruition. Curry slipped and fell onto his back he got up to chase the ball. Andre Iguodala tossed the rebound to Curry, who airballed a three pointer.
Laker fans cheered and laughed. But that was about the only thing that went wrong for the Warriors Monday night.
The Warriors dominated the Lakers on Monday night, winning 130-111. About one month after the Lakers beat the Warriors in Oakland, Golden State got a little revenge.
They were led by an historic performance from Klay Thompson, who scored 44 points in 27 minutes. He made his first 10 three-point attempts and when he missed his 11th, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr sat him for the rest of the game. Though having an off shooting night, Curry still produced a double double, with 11 points and 12 assists.
Kevin Durant added 20 points for the Warriors, outscoring every Lakers player. The Lakers were led by Ivica Zubac, who scored 18 points. Brandon Ingram scored 17, Kyle Kuzma scored 16 and Michael Beasley scored 15.
The game came at a time when the Warriors were getting healthier. DeMarcus Cousins returned Friday after missing 45 games due to a torn Achilles tendon. His injury severely damaged his free agent market and the Warriors were the only team to offer him a contract.
In his debut against the Clippers, Cousins scored 14 points in 15 minutes. On Monday, Cousins scored eight points with nine rebounds in 21 minutes against the Lakers.
Meanwhile, the Lakers kept struggling with their own injury situation. It was their first game of the season without Lonzo Ball, who tore a ligament in his left ankle on Saturday and will be out for at least four-to-six weeks. Lakers Coach Luke Walton called Ball “emotionally devastated.”
Rajon Rondo and LeBron James haven’t played since the Lakers’ Christmas Day game against the Warriors, and both could be nearing a return.