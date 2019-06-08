Clippers shed ‘little brother’ status while Lakers lean on legacy

Imagine being a regular at a restaurant that was owned by a renowned chef who famously hired the best staff in the world. It consistently won national awards and was held up as the gold standard in culinary circles. One day the owner passes away and the staff that had made it such a special place either leaves or retires soon after. A few years later the restaurant, which has fallen on hard times, is owned by the chef’s daughter who has hired an inexperienced staff while the food and service has fallen well below its previous high standards. Would you still frequent that restaurant just because the sign outside of the building is the same?