If LeBron James wants better communication, he should start with Lakers fans

It makes sense to compare the start of the XFL next year to the ill-fated Alliance of American Football, which lasted less than two months, but it’s hard to see the league folding after it announced its TV deal Monday. Every XFL game will be nationally televised starting February 2020. The XFL will air weekly on ABC and Fox with games also on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2. Say what you will about the league, but it’s probably going to be easier to watch an XFL game than a Dodgers game next year in L.A.