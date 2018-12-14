Letters: Chargers doing their best to make themselves at home in L.A.

The focus of your article on the Dodgers’ search for a new catcher shows us why, despite their protestations to the opposite, they are really not “going for it.” One of two minor league catchers, neither ready for prime time, could fetch us one of the top catchers in the majors now. The Dodgers could even add to the deal Yasiel Puig, trading him to the one team that could use him to fire up their home base, the Miami Marlins, and pick up JT Realmuto to solidify their catching and their lineup. Instead they are once again holding on to their precious, ultimately more affordable prospects and we will continue to wait until who knows how long for that elusive championship. Assets and deep pockets are just that if you refuse to use them to finally compete with the free-spending American League clubs now ruling baseball.