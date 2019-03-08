Letters: The Lakers, LeBron James and another long offseason ahead

Bill Plaschke is at it again, heaping most of the blame for the Lakers’ lousy season onto the shoulders of LeBron James. If I remember correctly, it was Bill who was screaming the loudest to sign him to a contract. But this is typical of Plaschke’s modus operandi. When thing are going great, he’s the first one to jump on the bandwagon and lead the parade. When things are going badly, he’s the first one to desert the sinking ship. Let’s face it, injuries are what truly derailed the team this year, and particularly the ones to LeBron and Lonzo Ball.