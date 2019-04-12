Letters: Even for Magic, it was an impressive disappearing act

In his two years with the Lakers as president of basketball operations, Magic Johnson has been nothing short of a failure. But his resignation on the eve of the Lakers’ final game of the season? Yes, that was pure Magic. It proves, once again, that he is nothing short of an attention whore — and a coward. Quitting a job is no easy task, even if it’s for all the right reasons. For him to not discuss it personally with the highest ranking member of the Lakers “family” — Jeanie Buss — when quitting showed the highest possible contempt for the sports franchise that earned him riches, recognition and adulation beyond most professional athletes’ wildest dreams. In the meantime, good riddance.